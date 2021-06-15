COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 15

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

27 additional deaths reported

At least 1,008,926 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,292 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 284 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 385 on Sunday and 559 on Saturday. The state doesn’t update its COVID-19 case counts over the weekends.

Twenty-seven additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 480 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, down from 497 the day before.

As of Saturday — the latest day with available data — 2.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 54% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 50% were fully vaccinated as of Monday. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Duke hospitals allow overnight visitors again

Duke’s three hospitals in the Triangle will now allow overnight visitors for the first time since March 2020.

The updated policy went into effect Monday, which Duke Health Officials attributed it to a decrease in the spread of the coronavirus and increased vaccinations, The News & Observer reported.

“Visitors are actually good medicine,” said Katie Galbraith, president of Duke Regional Hospital in Durham. “Having loved ones present in the hospital is really important to our patients and their loved ones.”

Under the new policy, overnight visitors are allowed in single-occupancy rooms and have to stay in the room during their visits.