COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 24

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 400 new cases reported

At least 1,011,561 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,393 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 461 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 211 on Tuesday.

Eleven additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 442 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, down from 463 the day before.

As of Monday — the latest day with available data — 2.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 55% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 52% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

House votes to end statewide school mask mandate

The North Carolina House passed a bill allowing local school boards to choose whether face masks will be required for the upcoming school year.

Under Senate Bill 173, school districts, charter schools and private schools can set their own mask policies, The News & Observer reported. Gov. Roy Cooper’s current mandate considers all public and private schools a high-risk setting and requires masks to be worn.

“The data is clear. The harm that we’re doing to our children from a mental health perspective is overwhelming,” said Rep. David Willis, a Union County Republican and the lawmaker who introduced the new version of SB 173 on Monday.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where an earlier version of the bill passed in March.

Biden will encourage vaccines during Raleigh visit

President Joe Biden will visit Raleigh on Thursday — his first trip to North Carolina since taking office.

The visit comes as coronavirus vaccination rates across the U.S. lag. At the current rate, North Carolina isn’t expected to meet the president’s 70% vaccination goal until November. The president’s goal was July 4.

Chris Cooper, a professor of political science at Western Carolina University, said Biden’s visit won’t have “a huge impact” on motivating people to get vaccinated.

“The kinds of people who might be swayed by a Joe Biden visit, a visit from a Democratic president, most likely have already been vaccinated,” Cooper told The News & Observer.

NC holds first $1 million vaccine drawing

The first of four drawings for a $1 million prize was held Wednesday. But officials say it could take days to announce a winner.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has to contact the winner after determining they are eligible — which might not be until Thursday.

Winners will be contacted by phone, email or at home and have two days to respond.

Hattie Gawande, senior policy and intergovernmental affairs adviser at DHHS, told The News & Observer the earliest the public could know is Thursday.

“It could take days,” Gawande said, “but we’re hoping it will be pretty quick.”

The winner will be publicly announced at SummerVaxCash.com.