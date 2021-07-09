COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on July 9

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 600 new cases reported

At least 1,016,892 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,475 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 630 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 415 on Wednesday.

Fifteen additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 410 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, slightly down from 416 the day before.

As of Tuesday, the most recent day for which data is available, 3.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 56% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 53% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Some Wake students return to year-round school

More than 30,000 students in Wake County returned to year-round school on Thursday, marking the largest number of students to return to in-person classes since before the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 35 Wake County public schools are year-round. When all schools return in late August, about 94% will be in-person, The News & Observer reported. That’s higher than any time since March 2020.

Students still have to wear masks indoors at school — an issue that’s been the subject of recent debate.

Lake Norman beach will stay open

Ramsey Creek Beach on Lake Norman will stay open on weekends through Labor Day after finding enough lifeguards to work.

The beach was closed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lifeguard shortage threatened to keep it closed this summer, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Officials said Thursday that beach hours could expand “as we onboard staff.”

Mecklenburg public health director to retire

A public health official who has served the Charlotte area during the COVID-19 pandemic is planning to retire this year.

Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director, announced she is leaving at the end of 2021.

“It’s the right time for me and my family, and I think it’s the right time for the department as well, to move into the next phase,” said Harris, who has led her department since 2017.

Harris’ successor will be Dr. Raynard Washington, the current deputy health director, The Charlotte Observer reported.