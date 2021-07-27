New CDC mask recommendations for K-12 schools stricter than Cooper’s recent NC guidance

New federal recommendations on mask wearing in schools are stricter than what North Carolina announced last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said schools should be open, but but everyone needs to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

The recommendations were issued Tuesday amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the nation, including in North Carolina where hospitalizations climbed over 1,000 Tuesday for the first time in more than two months.

The CDC recommended masks should be worn in public indoor spaces, and that includes universal indoor masking for students, teachers, staff and visitors in K-12 schools. Students should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing Tuesday afternoon to announce the new guidance.

“Masking students is inconvenient, I know, but will allow them to learn and be with their classmates with the best available protection,” President Joe Biden said in a statement about the new CDC guidelines.

The new federal guidance for schools comes less than a week after Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, recommended that school districts require masks indoors for all students in elementary and middle schools. The state recommends that unvaccinated individuals in high schools, including students, wear masks.

State officials said Tuesday afternoon that they were still learning about the new CDC recommendations and what they mean for North Carolina, which has steadily lifted COVID-19 restrictions in the past few months. The current executive order, which had a mask mandate in certain settings, is set to expire at the end of July. Cooper said recently he would continue the state of emergency that has been in effect since March 2020, The News & Observer reported.

“The Governor and state health officials will review changes to CDC guidance, and he strongly encourages schools and businesses to enact important safety precautions and unvaccinated people to wear masks until they get their shots,” said Ford Porter, a spokesman for Cooper, before the CDC announcement.

The North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday afternoon, before the CDC’s announcement, that it will likely provide updates on coronavirus protocols later this week, state health department spokesperson Catie Armstrong said.

She did not say what the update would entail. She said NCHHS had not yet received details on the CDC’s recommendations, according to a statement to The News & Observer.

“We will evaluate any changes to CDC guidance when we receive it,” Armstron said.

The state health department has been quick to incorporate the CDC’s past COVID-19 recommendations into state guidance and orders.

The updated CDC guidance issued Tuesday matches guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which called for universal mask-wearing in schools earlier this month.

Walensky said about 30% of children ages 12 to 17 are vaccinated, while children under 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

Delta variant concerns

The latest wave in cases and hospitalizations is attributed to the delta variant, which the CDC said is more contagious than previous versions of the virus. While some breakthrough cases have occurred — that is vaccinated people testing positive — virtually all hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated, according to the CDC.

Walensky called for all people, including those who are fully vaccinated, to wear masks in public in areas with high or substantial transmission of the coronavirus. Thirteen of North Carolina’s 100 counties show “substantial” spread, according to the latest state report on community spread.

In the color-coded county alert system that monitors COVID-19 rates and hospitalizations, there is one red county (Richmond), that has critical spread. The other 12 are orange, for substantial spread. NCDHHS said that viral spread is increasing rapidly.

The percentage of positive coronavirus tests was above 10% for the first time since Feb. 1, the state reported Tuesday. In North Carolina, more than 94% of cases and deaths reported since May 6 have been among people who were not fully vaccinated, according to the state.

In North Carolina, 60% of adults are fully vaccinated.

