NC minister, grandson of Billy Graham out of hospital after battle with delta variant

Jonathan Lotz, a North Carolina evangelical minister and grandson of the Rev. Billy Graham, has been released from the hospital after an eight-day battle with the COVID-19 delta variant.

Anne Graham Lotz, founder of AnGel Ministries in Raleigh, said in social media posts Sunday that her son was home.

“PRAISE GOD!! Jonathan is home!!“ she said. “Please, please continue to pray for his swift recovery and restoration to full health with no setbacks or complications.”

Jonathan Lotz was hospitalized in critical condition last week due to the virus, The News & Observer reported. He also suffered from pneumonia, his mother said.

He was moved out of the ICU on Wednesday, when he began rehabilitation, according to a post from his mother. Updates on his condition received tens of thousands of reactions on Facebook and other social media platforms, as many followed his recovery.

Lotz, who has preached around the state and the country, is one of three adult children of Anne Graham Lotz and the late Danny Lotz. He directs Jonathan Ministries and grew up in Raleigh.

Lotz is also a cancer survivor, according to his website.

The threat of the more contagious delta variant is rising in North Carolina. In July, hospitalizations from the virus more than doubled in the state, and they are expected to continue rising in the coming weeks.

Unvaccinated individuals are at higher risk of catching the delta variant and are making up the vast majority of new cases and hospitalizations, state health officials have said.