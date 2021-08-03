Want $100 to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Here are Triangle locations that will pay you

COVID-19 vaccines are free — and now you can make money from getting one or driving someone else to get one.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering a $100 Summer Card — a prepaid Mastercard — to anyone 18 older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location.

Additionally, anyone who drives someone to get their first dose will get a $25 Summer Card at the completion of the vaccination appointment. There is no limit to the number of times someone can drive people to a vaccination appointment, but the driver will only receive one card per visit even if they drive multiple people.

The Summer Cards are available Aug. 4 through Aug. 31 while supplies last, but the locations will offer the Summer Cards on different dates. The $25 Summer Card program was already established in North Carolina, but the $100 Summer Cards are a new addition to promote vaccination.

“It’s a part of the nationwide effort to get more people vaccinated to stop the severe illness, hospitalization and death being caused by the delta variant which, unfortunately, is now dominant in North Carolina,” said Kody Kinsley, chief deputy secretary for Health at NCDHHS. “We know that many people want to get vaccinated but are concerned about taking time off work or can’t afford transportation. The $100 Summer Cards should be a big help.”

Who is eligible?

Anyone 18 or older who gets their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Aug. 31 can receive a $100 Summer Card. Additionally, those 18 or older who drive someone age 12 or older to their vaccine appointment can receive a $25 Summer Card.

Those who accept payment for giving someone a ride — such as taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers — are not eligible.

People who have already received their first dose are not eligible for the $100 Summer Card but can get a $25 Summer Card if they drive someone to get their first dose at a participating site.

What are the participating locations in the Triangle?

In Durham County:

2722 E. Main St., Durham NC 27701 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 14).

414 East Main St., Durham NC 27701 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 2-11).

610 N. Alston Ave., Durham NC 27701 (1 to 5 p.m., Aug. 14).

1107 Holloway St., Durham NC 27701 (12 to 4 p.m., Aug. 6).

1102 Juniper St., Durham, NC 22701 (9 to 11 a.m., Aug. 4, 11, 18, 25).

703 S. Alston Ave., Durham, NC 27704 (9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 4, 11, 18, 25).

2000 Avondale Drive, Durham NC 27703 (12 to 2 p.m., Aug. 13).

3022 Fayetteville St., Durham NC 27707 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 8).

750 Stadium Drive, Durham NC 27704 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 20).

800 Clayton Road, Durham NC 27703 (2 to 7 p.m., Aug. 7).

18 Weather Hill Circle, Durham NC 27705 (2 to 6 p.m., Aug. 10).

6910 Fayetteville Road, Durham NC 27713 (12 to 5 p.m., Aug. 4).

2000 Chapel Hill Road, Durham NC 27707 (2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 9).

In Wake County:

118 East South St., Raleigh NC 27601 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 6).

3024 New Bern Ave., Raleigh, NC 27610 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 21; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 22).

1095 Investment Blvd., Apex, NC 27502 (1 to 5 p.m., Aug. 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31).

How do I make an appointment? Can I walk in?

Those who wish to participate in either the $100 or $25 Summer Card opportunity should go to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives website at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives.

To find a location, scroll down to the map and enter a city in the “Enter city and state” box to find all of its available locations. When you find a location, click the “Register Here” link.

Most of the participating providers offer walk-in services, and several offer appointment scheduling online, according to NCDHHS.

You can also call the Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 for help finding a participating site.

How do I use the Summer Card?

Those who receive a virtual Summer Card will need to redeem it online. Once the code is redeemed, users can use the virtual card online, for phone/mail orders where Debit MasterCard is accepted. Those who add the virtual card to a mobile wallet can use it in stores where mobile wallet and Debit Mastercard are accepted. You can also request a plastic card for a small fee once the code is redeemed.

Once you receive a plastic Summer Card, you can use it anywhere Debit MasterCard is accepted.

There is no activation fee to use either the virtual or plastic card.