NC reports 5,900 new COVID cases, 33rd straight day of hospitalization increase

North Carolina reported 5,900 new COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday and 2,409 hospitalizations due to the virus, the 33rd consecutive day that the state has reported a hospitalization increase.

The case increase and hospitalizations are up from the respective 4,963 and 2,304 reported Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new cases has increased almost tenfold over the last month, due to the highly contagious delta variant, a mutation of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Hospitalizations have quadrupled since early July.

There are 607 adult COVID patients statewide in intensive care, more than the overall number hospitalized due to COVID, 587, on July 18.

Among the tests reported Tuesday, the latest data available, 11.3% returned positive. That’s down from the 12.5% from Monday, but it’s been over 10% for 11 straight days. The state’s target is 5% or less, which health officials say indicates that the spread of the virus is slowing.

State health officials have said the rapid increase in metrics is largely among those unvaccinated. Last month officials reported that 94% of new cases are among those not vaccinated.

As of Thursday, 52% of North Carolina’s population is fully vaccinated. Among those eligible for the shot, ages 12 and up, 60% are fully vaccinated.

The state reported 16 deaths on Thursday due to COVID-19, but did not specify the dates of those deaths.

Spread increases at county level

County-level spread of COVID is high, data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shows.

Over the last two weeks, 70 of the 100 counties in North Carolina have reported over 380 cases per 100,000 people.

All but two counties in North Carolina had high community spread from last Wednesday to Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The other two counties, Northampton and Camden, have substantial spread.

Due to the spread of the delta variant, the CDC has reissued mask recommendations indoors, even for those vaccinated, in counties with high or substantial spread.