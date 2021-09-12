Coronavirus

Triangle sees more than 60 outbreaks and clusters as Wake’s COVID deaths pass 800

Nurses in the Medical Intensive Care Unit consult before entering the room of a COVID patient at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
Nurses in the Medical Intensive Care Unit consult before entering the room of a COVID patient at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

With North Carolina cresting 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the past week, outbreaks and clusters continue to appear throughout the Triangle, fueled in part by the rapidly spreading delta variant.

Wake County, the most populous in the region, reported 24 outbreaks and 21 clusters, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The county has also surpassed 800 deaths tied to COVID-19.

DHHS defines an outbreak as two or more positive tests among staff or residents in a congregate living center, while a cluster is five or more cases in a child care or school setting that can plausibly be linked together over a 14-day period.

The numbers come as a new school year has ushered in rising clusters around Triangle schools, The News & Observer has reported.

And while case counts were down in Wake from the figures reported at the end of August, both Durham and Orange counties saw more new cases over the past 14 days than in the two weeks ending last month.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cases and other figures reported last week may also be undercounted, as DHHS said a technical issue on Thursday led to fewer Friday test results than would typically have been reported. Missing data will show up on Monday, the department said.

As the state continues its fight against the virus, here’s a look at the latest COVID-19 figures in Wake, Durham and Orange counties.

24 outbreaks, 21 clusters in Wake County

Over the past two weeks, Wake County has reported 7,706 new cases, or about 693 cases per 100,000 residents. Of those, 3,544 were reported in the past week.

The county has seen 801 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That’s 30 new deaths in the past two weeks, though deaths do not necessarily occur on the days they are reported.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

An average of 8.1% of tests were returning positive in Wake — higher than the 5% target state officials have said is needed to curb the spread of the virus.

As of Friday, 66% of Wake residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 63% were fully vaccinated.

There were 24 outbreaks and 21 clusters ongoing in Wake as of Thursday.

Here’s where they were occurring as of Tuesday, the day of the latest available state reports on outbreaks and clusters.

Nursing homes:

Residential care facilities:

Correctional facilities:

K-12 schools:

Child cares:

At least one outbreak in a residential care facility has since ended, while at least one additional outbreak has since begun in a correctional facility, according to county data that doesn’t name the facilities. Two outbreaks were also occurring in shelters in Raleigh.

At least one additional cluster has since begun in a child care setting.

On Friday, an additional outbreak was identified at UNC REX Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center in Raleigh, according to a Wake County news release.

Durham County reports 12 outbreaks, three clusters

Over the past two weeks, Durham County has reported 1,940 new cases, or about 603 cases per 100,000 residents. Of those, 678 were reported in the past week.

The county has seen 245 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That’s two new deaths in the past two weeks.

An average of 7.8% of tests were returning positive in Durham.

As of Friday, 65% of Durham residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61% were fully vaccinated.

There were 12 outbreaks and three clusters ongoing in Durham as of Thursday.

Here’s where they were occurring as of Tuesday.

Nursing homes:

Residential care facilities:

Correctional facilities:

K-12 schools:

One other outbreak was occurring in a housing facility in Durham.

Orange County sees just three outbreaks, two clusters

Over the past two weeks, Orange County has reported 716 new cases, or about 482 cases per 100,000 residents. Of those, 309 were reported in the past week.

The county has seen 102 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That’s the same number of deaths as reported two weeks ago.

An average of 3.2% of tests were returning positive in Orange.

As of Friday, 82% of Orange residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 79% were fully vaccinated.

There were three outbreaks and two clusters ongoing in Orange as of Thursday.

Here’s where they were occurring as of Tuesday.

Nursing homes:

Residential care facilities:

K-12 schools:

At least one additional cluster has since begun in another K-12 school.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in North Carolina
See all stories
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use