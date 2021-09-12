Coronavirus
Triangle sees more than 60 outbreaks and clusters as Wake’s COVID deaths pass 800
With North Carolina cresting 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the past week, outbreaks and clusters continue to appear throughout the Triangle, fueled in part by the rapidly spreading delta variant.
Wake County, the most populous in the region, reported 24 outbreaks and 21 clusters, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The county has also surpassed 800 deaths tied to COVID-19.
DHHS defines an outbreak as two or more positive tests among staff or residents in a congregate living center, while a cluster is five or more cases in a child care or school setting that can plausibly be linked together over a 14-day period.
The numbers come as a new school year has ushered in rising clusters around Triangle schools, The News & Observer has reported.
And while case counts were down in Wake from the figures reported at the end of August, both Durham and Orange counties saw more new cases over the past 14 days than in the two weeks ending last month.
Cases and other figures reported last week may also be undercounted, as DHHS said a technical issue on Thursday led to fewer Friday test results than would typically have been reported. Missing data will show up on Monday, the department said.
As the state continues its fight against the virus, here’s a look at the latest COVID-19 figures in Wake, Durham and Orange counties.
24 outbreaks, 21 clusters in Wake County
Over the past two weeks, Wake County has reported 7,706 new cases, or about 693 cases per 100,000 residents. Of those, 3,544 were reported in the past week.
The county has seen 801 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That’s 30 new deaths in the past two weeks, though deaths do not necessarily occur on the days they are reported.
An average of 8.1% of tests were returning positive in Wake — higher than the 5% target state officials have said is needed to curb the spread of the virus.
As of Friday, 66% of Wake residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 63% were fully vaccinated.
There were 24 outbreaks and 21 clusters ongoing in Wake as of Thursday.
Here’s where they were occurring as of Tuesday, the day of the latest available state reports on outbreaks and clusters.
Nursing homes:
- BellaRose Nursing and Rehab
- Cary Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Dan E & Mary Louise Stewart Health Center
- Hillcrest Raleigh at Crabtree Valley
- Hillside Nursing Center of Wake Forest
- The Rosewood Health Center
- Tower Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- UNC Rex Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center of Apex
- Universal Health Care/Fuquay-Varina
- Universal Health Care/North Raleigh
- Wake County Glenaire Skilled Nursing Facility
- Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare
Residential care facilities:
- Avendelle Assisted Living at Waterford Landing
- Cadence North Raleigh
- Cadence at Wake Forest
- Chatham Commons
- Elmcroft of Northridge
- Strategic Behavioral Health
- Tammy Lynn Center for Developmental Communities
- The Addison of Fuquay-Varina
- Wake Assisted Living
Correctional facilities:
- Wake County Detention Center
K-12 schools:
- Turner Creek Elementary
- North Forest Elementary Pines School
- Lufkin Road Middle School
- Herbert Akins Road Elementary School
- Salem Elementary School
- Neuse River Middle School
- Sanderson High School
- Knightdale High School
- Holly Grove Elementary School
- Endeavor Charter School I
- Endeavor Charter School II
- Athens Drive Magnet High School
- Cardinal Charter Academy at Wendell Falls
- Lake Myra Elementary School
- Vandora Springs Elementary School
Child cares:
- Children’s Lighthouse of Apex
- The New School
- KidTowne Learning Center-Raleigh
- Primrose School of Hillburn
- Bright Horizons at the Forum
At least one outbreak in a residential care facility has since ended, while at least one additional outbreak has since begun in a correctional facility, according to county data that doesn’t name the facilities. Two outbreaks were also occurring in shelters in Raleigh.
At least one additional cluster has since begun in a child care setting.
On Friday, an additional outbreak was identified at UNC REX Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center in Raleigh, according to a Wake County news release.
Durham County reports 12 outbreaks, three clusters
Over the past two weeks, Durham County has reported 1,940 new cases, or about 603 cases per 100,000 residents. Of those, 678 were reported in the past week.
The county has seen 245 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That’s two new deaths in the past two weeks.
An average of 7.8% of tests were returning positive in Durham.
As of Friday, 65% of Durham residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61% were fully vaccinated.
There were 12 outbreaks and three clusters ongoing in Durham as of Thursday.
Here’s where they were occurring as of Tuesday.
Nursing homes:
- Accordius Health at Rose Manor
- Brian Center Southpoint
- Durham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Hillcrest Convalescent Center
- The Cedars of Chapel Hill
- The Forest at Duke
- Treyburn Rehabilitation Center
Residential care facilities:
- Croasdaile Village
- Eno Pointe Assisted Living
- Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc
Correctional facilities:
- Durham County Detention Center
K-12 schools:
- Easley Elementary School
- Central Park Charter School
- Pearsontown Elementary
One other outbreak was occurring in a housing facility in Durham.
Orange County sees just three outbreaks, two clusters
Over the past two weeks, Orange County has reported 716 new cases, or about 482 cases per 100,000 residents. Of those, 309 were reported in the past week.
The county has seen 102 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That’s the same number of deaths as reported two weeks ago.
An average of 3.2% of tests were returning positive in Orange.
As of Friday, 82% of Orange residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 79% were fully vaccinated.
There were three outbreaks and two clusters ongoing in Orange as of Thursday.
Here’s where they were occurring as of Tuesday.
Nursing homes:
- Parkview Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Signature HealthCARE of Chapel Hill
Residential care facilities:
- Crescent Green of Carrboro
K-12 schools:
- Central Elementary School
At least one additional cluster has since begun in another K-12 school.
