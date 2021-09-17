COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Sept. 17

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

115 additional deaths reported





At least 1,322,587 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 15,520 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 7,160 new COVID-19 cases, down from 7,277 the day before. The state health department said a technical issue meant some case numbers reported on Thursday were lower than they should have been.

Also, 115 coronavirus-related deaths were added on Thursday. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

The state is on track to reach almost 1,120 deaths in September, which could be the highest single-month toll seen since February. Vaccines weren’t widely available at that time.

At least 3,620 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including 927 adult patients who were being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

As of Tuesday, the latest date for which data is available, 11% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 68% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 63% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Across North Carolina, more urban counties have seen higher vaccinations than those that are more rural. Here’s a list of vaccination rates across the Triangle and Charlotte area.

Rollout of Mecklenburg testing rules ‘a little bumpy’

Nearly 600 Mecklenburg County employees face suspension for noncompliance with the county’s vaccination or testing requirement, but commissioners said some of those people might be on the list by mistake.

“It’s always a little bumpy when you do something new for the first time,” County Manager Dena Diorio said Thursday at a town hall. “And we will readily admit that we’ve hit some bumps along the way. But we’re working to resolve those and make sure that we make this as seamless and easy for employees as possible.”

Unvaccinated county employees who don’t show proof of a negative COVID-19 test face suspension, but it isn’t clear how many workers have been actively suspended.

County Commissioner Pat Cotham said some of those employees may have had trouble with testing or submitting proof of vaccination, The Charlotte Observer reported. Others could be part-time or temporary, meaning they aren’t actively working for the county.

Meanwhile at the sheriff’s office, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the county, no employee has been suspended or deemed noncompliant, a spokesperson said.

UNC System leaders not pushing for vaccine mandate

Faculty and students are pushing the UNC System to issue a COVID-19 vaccine mandate — but top leadership won’t budge.

UNC System President Peter Hans said Thursday they can’t legally require a vaccine, The News & Observer reported.

“I think it’s best left in the hands of public health experts,” he said.

President Joe Biden announced a vaccine and testing requirement for large private businesses and federal contractors last week, but it wasn’t immediately clear how it affects colleges and universities. Hans said officials are “awaiting clarity.”

NC Republicans not rushing to push back on Biden mandate

Some well-known GOP leaders in North Carolina haven’t been as fierce as Republicans in other states in response to President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandates.

The reaction comes as polls show most Americans support COVID-19 vaccines, and state legislators are set to be reelected next year.

“Republicans’ milder response to the recent mandate reflects a political calculation by conservative politicians that the issue isn’t worth wading into now, even though the party is generally opposed to government mandates,” The News & Observer reported Thursday.

Some in the GOP are waiting for more information about the president’s vaccine requirements, while others consider that the issue will pass before voters begin going to the polls in March, the N&O reported.

Monoclonal antibody clinics offering treatment

As the delta coronavirus variant spreads, the demand for a treatment that uses monoclonal antibodies has risen.

The treatment is available in North Carolina at mobile clinics that help to keep patients out of crowded hospitals, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

“While vaccines are our best tool in the fight against COVID-19, monoclonal antibody treatment is available if you do get infected,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “This treatment will help us save more lives as we work to turn the corner on the pandemic.”