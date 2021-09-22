COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Sept. 22

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 3,000 patients hospitalized

At least 1,350,697 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 15,811 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 4,381 new COVID-19 cases, up from 3,257 the day before.

Thirty-five additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At least 3,464 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 908 adult patients who are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

The data also shows nearly 1 in 5 people hospitalized with the virus in North Carolina are on a ventilator as of Tuesday.

On Sunday, the latest date with available information, 11% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 68% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 63% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Durham pauses pandemic rental assistance

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Durham County plans to pause applications for rental assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic on Oct. 4 to deal with a backlog of outstanding requests.

The county has received over 6,900 applications since the program started in May — 3,000 of which are still being processed, The News & Observer reported.

Officials have the said the pause will be temporary while the Durham County Department of Social Services determines whether there is enough money to process the existing applications.

“What we’re seeing is the need to just try to get the rest of this money out the door,” said Ben Rose, director of DSS. “This will help us be able to process quicker.”

K9 officer dies of COVID complications

K9 Officer Carl Proper with the Kings Mountain Police Department in North Carolina died Friday from complications related to the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old canine officer was married with two daughters and a son, The Charlotte Observer reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear on Tuesday whether he had been vaccinated.

Kings Mountain is in Cleveland County, where COVID-19 has run rampant in recent weeks, officials said. Commissioners Chairman Doug Bridge said the county is experiencing a “delta variant crisis.”

COVID clusters reported at NC schools

More schools in North Carolina have reported active COVID-19 clusters, according to the state’s weekly report.

At least 26 public and private schools in the Triangle Area have clusters, The News & Observer reported. The Charlotte Observer reported three schools in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have active clusters.

There is, however, a time lag as to when COVID-19 cases are listed on the report — meaning schools could have more or fewer cases than displayed by the state.

A cluster is defined as five or more linked cases in a 14-day period.

Cooper calls for end to school board bullying

Gov. Roy Cooper urged people not to bully school boards out of instituting COVID-19 protective measures, telling reporters during a news conference Tuesday that youth have the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“Threats, bullying, intimidation — none of this belongs in our public schools, particularly by adults,” Cooper said. “Remember, our children are watching.”

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said people younger than 17 accounted for a third of all new COVID-19 cases during the week ending Sept. 18.

Cohen and Cooper both said masks should still be worn indoors until more people are vaccinated, The News & Observer reported.

NC provider suspends almost 400 workers due to vaccine rules

A hospital system in North Carolina said it suspended hundreds of workers who were out of compliance with its COVID-19 vaccine program.

Novant Health, which has a presence in the Charlotte area, said the suspensions impact about 1% of its employees.

Affected employees have been put on suspension for five days. After that, the hospital system plans to terminate anyone who doesn’t comply, The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday.

Employees are considered compliant if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or received exemptions for religious or medical reasons. Workers with exemptions must get weekly coronavirus tests and wear protective gear, officials said.