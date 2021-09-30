COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Sept. 30

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 4,700 cases reported

At least 1,390,489 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 16,444 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 4,789 new COVID-19 cases, up from 3,469 on Tuesday.

One hundred fifty-nine coronavirus-related deaths were added on Wednesday. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 3,010 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including 838 adult patients who are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

On Monday, the latest date with available information, 9.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 69% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 64% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

GOP lawmaker got ‘nasty’ messages after COVID recovery

State Rep. Keith Kidwell, a Chocowinity Republican, was hospitalized with COVID-19 in August. He returned to the North Carolina House floor on Wednesday for the first time.

In a speech, Kidwell said Democrats were to blame for some “vile and nasty” messages he and his wife received while they were sick, The News & Observer reported.

“After a couple days, we started getting posts on Facebook that were wishing my wife and I would die,” he said. “They used various reasons to wish us this ill, from being Trump supporters to being too fat, to calling us anti-vaxxers or anti-maskers — which by the way, my vaccine status is nobody’s business, OK?”

Duke fired few workers over COVID vaccine mandate

Duke Health said fewer than 20 of its nearly 23,000 employees were fired for failing to meet the deadline to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are incredibly proud of the commitment our team members have made to embody our core value of caring for our patients, their loved ones and each other,” Duke officials said in a statement.

Duke announced in July that vaccines would be mandatory. Employees had until Sept. 21 to get a shot or obtain a medical or religious exemption, The News & Observer reported.

Fewer than 200 workers missed that deadline, and they were given until Tuesday to comply.

Schools boards still required to vote monthly on face masks

The Republican-controlled state House of Representatives rejected a measure Wednesday that would have nixed a requirement for local school boards to hold monthly votes on their face mask rules.

The proposal failed with a 51-41 vote. All Democrats present and one Republican voted to drop the requirement, The News & Observer reported.

“The General Assembly enacted this masking vote policy nearly unanimously,” House Speaker Tim Moore tweeted Wednesday after the vote. “We’re maintaining that law. It’s important for parents to continue to have their say over policies that impact students’ educational experience.”

Mecklenburg fires 16 of its workers over COVID rules

Mecklenburg County, home to Charlotte, fired 16 government workers for noncompliance with coronavirus rules, officials said.

Earlier this month, more than 350 employees had been suspended for not following the county’s requirements, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Mecklenburg is requiring its workers to be vaccinated or show proof of a COVID-19 test each week.

Lawsuit filed over school district’s mask decision

Students and parents filed a lawsuit this week in hopes of changing a decision that makes face masks optional in one North Carolina school district.

The group in its complaint said changes “violate the plaintiffs’ constitutional guarantee to a safe education,” The Charlotte Observer reported. The Lincoln County Board of Education’s plan, passed in a 4-3 vote on Sept. 14, calls for dropping a face covering requirement and stopping some quarantines for students.

On Thursday, a North Carolina judge could decide whether the policy should be temporarily blocked, the Observer reported.