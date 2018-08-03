He had 241 pounds of CBD gummies shipped to him, Cary police say. Now he faces charges.

A package that fell open at a UPS terminal in Raleigh led to the arrest of a man suspected of having more than 200 pounds of gummies containing CBD, one of the molecules that makes up cannabis, shipped to him.

Detectives in Cary got a call July 20 from United Parcel Service, according to court documents made public this week. They were informed that four boxes weighing a total of 241 pounds were addressed to a storage facility on SW Cary Parkway. One of the boxes, records show, became open while it was being taken off a truck from Florida, and CBD gummies fell out of the box.

There was no unit number on the shipping paperwork, but there was a phone number, which led police to Ayman Tamim Nu Man Alqazah.





Alqazah, 47, of Apex had filed a police report after his storage unit had been broken into in June.

Alqazah told police he is a wholesaler of e-cigarettes and other items sold at gas stations, court records show.

Police arrested Alqazah on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, which applies to any weight of 10 pounds or more.

CBD gummies contain a chemical called cannabidiol, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. It’s a sister compound to THC, the chemical in marijuana that produces a high.

While CBD does not have a “high” effect,” some people say it has medical benefits, including pain relief.

Hemp stores have been cropping up across the Triangle, selling items that include CBD oil. CBD gummies are also sold on Amazon.

The DEA, however, says a ruling issued in December 2016 made it clear that CBD is illegal.

Alqazah was released on bail after his arrest and is scheduled for a court hearing next week on the trafficking charge.

