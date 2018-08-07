Lane closures coming this month to Walnut Street in Cary

Here’s a heads-up for drivers who find themselves on Walnut Street in downtown Cary this month.
Starting Aug. 8, the town will close the eastbound lane of Walnut between Kildaire Farm Road and South Walker Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for about two weeks.
The good news is that eastbound traffic will shift to the center turn lane, meaning both directions of Walnut Street will remain accessible.
Later in the month, the westbound lane will close in the same block of Walnut Street, with traffic again shifting to the center turn lane.
The lane closures are associated with construction of the new Cary Regional Library and parking deck at the corner of Kildaire Farm Road and Walnut Street.
To receive notice of Cary projects affecting traffic, go to townofcary.org/email and subscribe to the News, Events and Alerts list.
