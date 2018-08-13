Man broke into neighbor’s house to molest a 9-year-old girl, Raleigh police charge

A man broke into his neighbor’s house before dawn Saturday in an effort to molest a 9-year-old girl, and he bit her father before running away, according to charges filed by police over the weekend.
Fernando Valdez, 35, was arrested in the same block of Walden Pond Drive where he and the neighbor live, according to records.
Valdez was charged with attempted statutory sex offense with a child, first-degree burglary and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury.
Police said that Valdez broke into the house about 4 a.m. intending to molest the girl.
Valdez tried to engage in a sexual act with the girl, an arrest warrant alleged.
Then, police charged, Valdez assaulted the father “by biting a large chunk of skin from his arm” around his right bicep.
Valdez was held on $500,000 bail pending a first appearance before a judge.
