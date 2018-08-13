Man beaten by law enforcement sues Wake County sheriff and deputy

Kyron Hinton, who was beaten by law enforcement on April 3, is suing the Wake County sheriff and the deputy accused of assaulting him.

The complaint, which was filed in Wake County Superior Court, accuses Sheriff Donnie Harrison and deputy Cameron Broadwell of “malicious imprisonment” and causing “emotional distress.” It also questions whether the K-9 handlers within the sheriff’s office are properly trained.

Hinton’s attorneys, Donald G. Huggins and James Hairston, say their client was unarmed and posing no threat on North Raleigh Boulevard when Broadwell ordered his K-9 partner, Loki, to attack Hinton.

Hinton, 29, has said he was walking home from a sweepstakes parlor that night and was upset after losing all his money. Several people called 911 to report that Hinton was standing in the middle of the road.

North Carolina Highway Patrol officers, Raleigh police, and Wake sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene. Video footage from law enforcement cameras show officers trying to talk to Hinton and forming a perimeter around him. Then Broadwell showed up with the dog.

Kyron Hinton CCBI

Hinton has said he suffered several dog bites, a broken nose and a fractured eye socket.

Broadwell was charged with felony assault and placed on administrative duty. Two Highway Patrol troopers, Michael Blake and Tabithia Davis, were fired; they also face criminal charges.

The complaint says Broadwell “intentionally misrepresented to his supervisor” that he retrieved Loki after he “performed an independent assessment of the scene.” In reality, according to the complaint, Broadwell “immediately and without hesitation deployed the canine.”





The complaint also whether the K-9 handlers have been properly trained following an incidents in 2016 when a sheriff’s office dog bit a 15-year-old girl after the handler lost control of the animal. Six other people have reported being bitten by the animals, the complaint says.

Hinton was charged with three misdemeanor offenses in the April incident, but the charges were dropped.



