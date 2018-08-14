Durham police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run

Police on Tuesday charged a 65-year-old man in a fatal hit-and-run in Durham over the weekend.
William Patrick Carl of Durham was charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury or death, police said in a news release Tuesday evening.
The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of N.C. 54 West, in front of a Circle K gas station.
Police say 39-year-old Christina Marie Hayes of Durham was trying to cross the highway when she was struck by an SUV. Paramedics took Hayes to a local hospital where she died, police reported on Monday.
Investigators recovered parts of the vehicle, spoke with witnesses and determined that they were looking for a red newer-model Honda CRV. There was damage to the front grill of the vehicle.
The investigators found a damaged 2018 Honda CRV registered to Carl, police said.
The investigators’ preliminary findings did not indicate speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in the incident.
Carl is in custody at the Durham County jail. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bail, police said.
