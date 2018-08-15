NC sees the nation’s second highest increase in opioid deaths

Drug overdoses in North Carolina surged in 2017 faster than every other state in the nation but one, as the potent and cheap fentanyl and its derivatives flooded the state.

The Centers for Disease Control said in a preliminary estimate Wednesday that 2,505 people in North Carolina overdosed on opioids and other drugs last year, a 22.5 percent increase from the year before. So far 2,323 deaths have been reported in North Carolina for 2017, but more are expected to be tallied because of lags resulting from autopsies and reporting delays.

The spike in deaths is taking place despite efforts to curb the epidemic that has claimed more than 12,000 lives in the state since 1999. Public officials have not been able to keep up with the rapid spread of synthetic fentanyl, which is not only cheap but also about 40 times more potent than heroin.

SIGN UP

SHARE COPY LINK In a video for her nonprofit, The Hunter Dalton #HDLife Foundation, Debbie Dalton talks about losing her son Hunter to an opioid overdose.

Fentanyl and its “analogues” are deadly also because they are mixed in unpredictable proportions with other commonly-used illicit drugs, so that users can inadvertently inject a fatal dose, said Larry Greenblatt, a medicine professor at Duke University who leads the opioid safety initiative for the Duke University Health System.

“The fentanyl and fentanyl analogue deaths are just skyrocketing,” Greenblatt said in a phone interview. “It’s a crap shoot. People put something in their vein and who knows what it’s going to be.”

A fentanyl analogue is a drug created to imitate the effects of fentanyl. New fentanyl analogue are constantly developed and introduced into the black market. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has estimated there are at least 42 different kinds of fentanyl analogues on the market.

North Carolina officials have grappled with the public health problem in a number of ways, from restricting opioid prescriptions for first-time patients to legalizing a program that makes clean syringes available to people with drug addictions. The state has launched an Opioid Action Plan to make naloxone, the overdose antidote, widely available, and to expand treatment and care.

The epidemic, which started in the 1990s with prescription drugs, claimed about 72,000 lives in this country last year, according to CDC projections, an increase of 6.6 percent over 2016. The CDC said some drug overdose deaths require lengthy investigations and are not reported for six months after the death, and the health agency uses statistical methods to project the actual death total.

North Carolina data show that the synthetic drugs manufactured in laboratories overtook pure heroin deaths by a wide margin just in the past year.

SHARE COPY LINK North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein talks about the deadline consequences of the combination of opioids and synthetic fentanyls.

Overdoses involving heroin peaked in North Carolina in 2016 and slightly dipped in 2017, with 534 deaths last year, according to data issued by the N.C. Medical Examiner. The same year, 543 North Carolinians died from fentanyl or its analogues. But fentanyl deaths have been doubling annually in recent years, surging to 1,231 overdoses last year, nearly half the total projected deaths.”

“Fentanyl came to NC with a vengeance in 2017,” said Corey Davis, senior attorney at the National Health Law Program, an organization that advocates for the health rights of low-income people. “There was this dramatic increase.”

An opioid overdose may involve more than one drug, the CDC said, and the most common killers, in addition to heroin and fentanyl, are morphine, codeine, oxycodone, methadone, tramadol and methamphetamine.

Fentanyl is a prescription medication typically used to manage pain after surgery, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. On the streets, fentanyl or fentanyl-laced heroin is sold as Apache, China Girl, White China, Dance Fever, Jackpot, Murder 8, TNT, and Tango, Cash, Perc-O‐Pops or Chiclets, according to online public health sites.

“In North Carolina, law enforcement is not only seeing heroin cut with fentanyl, but also seeing cocaine and methamphetamine being cut with fentanyl, and bulk fentanyl being sold as heroin,” said a March article in the N.C. Medical Journal. “This is especially problematic given the potency of fentanyl when compared to heroin and has led to an increase in overdose deaths across the state. Law enforcement officers project that this trend will continue because of the increasingly varied users and the large number of persons addicted to prescription opioids switching to heroin.”