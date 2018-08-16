Former ECU football player killed in Raleigh was struck by bullets 19 times, autopsy says

Former ECU football player Anthony Domonique Lennon had 19 bullet wounds from being gunned down in a restaurant parking lot last year in apparent retaliation for a lost drug shipment, according to an autopsy report.

The autopsy, which was released by the State Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday, says Lennon was hit by at least 18 bullets outside the Bahama Breeze restaurant on Wake Forest Road on June 23, 2017.

One wound might have been a second injury from a bullet that went through his arm, according to the autopsy report. Ten bullets hit Lennon in the back.

Police think Lennon, 24, was killed because a drug shipment from the West Coast to North Carolina was lost. Two men had given Lennon money to have the drugs shipped, police said in search warrants, but authorities in Chicago arrested the woman carrying the drugs.

Ashanti Rahdee Bennett, 34, of Greenville is accused of murder in the case.





Three men – Jamar Vick Allen, 22, of Raleigh; Wantavius Burney Jackson, 26, of Kinston; and Clifton Jason Spellman, 26, of Greenville – are charged with felony conspiracy to commit murder.

Police believe Bennett and Allen paid for the drugs, according to search warrants.

Investigators said Bennett and Lennon had been meeting at the restaurant and walked out to where Lennon’s black Range Rover was parked.





That was when witnesses heard arguing and at least 10 shots, they told police. Investigators found 19 spent shell casings in the parking lot.

Lennon played defensive back for the Pirates from 2011 to 2015. His teammates referred to him as “Domo,” and he earned three letters playing at ECU.

He had moved back to the Suffolk, Va., area after college, but had returned to live in Raleigh, officials said.