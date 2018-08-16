A car was traveling 197 mph during a street race near Raleigh, trooper says

A video posted to Facebook shows the speedometer of a street-racing Dodge Challenger hitting 197 mph last month near Raleigh, according to court documents.
Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old William Oliver Jefferson of Raleigh on Aug. 7. They charged him with being in a prearranged speed competition, speeding and reckless driving.
Authorities believe Jefferson was racing July 15 U.S. 1, in southwestern Wake County.
“Part of the video is filmed from inside of the Dodge Challenger, where you can see the driver as well as the speedometer,” Trooper Z.S Clay wrote in a search warrant application. “Top speed is 197 mph in the 70 mph zone during the speed competition.”
Clay asked a magistrate Tuesday for permission to examine the contents of a cellphone taken from Jefferson. The search warrant was returned to the Wake County court clerk’s office Wednesday.
A complaint to the Highway Patrol’s Wake County station pointed troopers to the Facebook, Clay wrote. Troopers could tell it was shot around N.C. 540 and U.S. 1, he said.
Jefferson has a Sept. 4 court date.
