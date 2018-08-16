Raleigh swim coach who competed against Michael Phelps charged with child-sex crimes

A youth swim coach who has competed against Michael Phelps was charged by Raleigh police Thursday with sex offenses involving a child.
Nicholas John Walkotten, 32, of Garner was charged with one felony count each of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child under 15, according to court records.
Investigators think the first offense happened between June 1 and Aug. 1, records show.
Walkotten was taken into custody Thursday after police searched his home on Seastone Street, Capt. Joe Binns with the Garner Police Department said Thursday night.
Raleigh police could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Walkotten’s LinkedIn page states that he has been a senior coach with the Marlins of Raleigh swim team since August 2015. However, he was not listed among the coaches on the team’s website Thursday night, and team officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
The LinkedIn page also states that Walkotten worked as an assistant coach and director of competitive swimming with the YMCA of the Triangle from 2009 to 2014.
Walkotten was an assistant coach with the swim team at UNC-Wilmington in 2014-15, according to uncwsports.com.
Walkotten was a senior at the University of South Carolina in 2008 when The State newspaper chronicled his efforts to make the U.S. swim team that would compete at the Olympics later that summer in Beijing, China.
In late June of that year, Walkotten reportedly swam in three events during the Olympic trials in Omaha, Neb.
Walkotten, a native of Michigan, transferred to South Carolina from Indiana University and swam against Phelps at the 2004 Olympic Trials, according to The State.
“(Phelps) is the top seed, but after him I’d say it’s pretty wide open,” Walkotten told the newspaper in 2008.
Walkotten also competed at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials and represented the United States at the 2008 World Championships.
He was transported by police to the Wake County jail Thursday and remained in custody in lieu of a $2 million bail, a jail spokesman reported.
