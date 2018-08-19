Man whose altercation with Raleigh police was captured on video faces multiple assault charges

Frederick Darnell Hall, the man whose altercation with Raleigh police officers was captured on video Friday afternoon, has been arrested on multiple charges, according to arrest records.

Hall, 44, has been charged with assault on a government official, physically injuring a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. He was arrested Sunday at WakeMed’s campus on New Bern Avenue, according to arrest records. He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

Frederick Hall, a man whose altercation with the police was caught on video, was arrested at WakeMed on Sunday, Aug. 19.

During a press conference Sunday afternoon that WRAL streamed online, Hall’s family said they were unhappy with how he was being treated. The family said they were told they would be able to see Hall at the hospital, but they said he was moved to the Wake County Detention Center before they could visit him.

“We are demanding transparency, we are demanding for us to see our son,” said Douglas Hall, Frederick’s brother.

The family said they have not been able to speak with Frederick Hall about the incident or his physical state.

The altercation with police at Garner Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Southeast Raleigh occurred Friday afternoon, the News & Observer reported.

Raleigh police officers are seen restraining, striking and stomping a man near the intersection of Garner Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Videos surfaced online Friday showing Hall swinging his fists at three or four Raleigh police officers in the middle of the street. The officers can be seen trying to fend him off with batons. At one point, an officer tackles Hall around the legs.

The video shows the struggle continuing once Hall is on the ground. One officer strikes him with a baton several times on the back, another kicks him, and another stomps on his hand.

Frederick Hall has a history of mental illness dating back to 2012 and has been hospitalized about half a dozen times, Douglas Hall told the N&O on Friday.

The Hall brothers live together on Crosslink Road, a short distance from the intersection where Frederick Hall encountered police Friday.

Frederick Hall works two jobs, his brother said in the same interview, including at a local McDonald’s. Douglas Hall told the N&O his brother was badly beaten by police in 2016, when the sport utility vehicle he was driving stalled on Interstate 540.

Frederick Hall was outside of the vehicle when he was struck by a tow truck, his brother said.

Records show that Frederick Hall was charged March 23, 2016, with resisting an officer and assaulting a law enforcement officer. State prison records do not show that he was convicted or sentenced on the charges.

State records show Frederick Hall was convicted in 1992 in Onslow County for breaking and entering vehicles. He was placed on probation.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told the N&O Friday night that the case stemming from Friday’s incident was under review.

Community activists quickly spoke out against the officers’ actions on Friday, the N&O reported. They said the incident shows issues between African-American residents and the police.

“There is a lack of trust between the black community and law enforcement because law enforcement displays over and over again their utter lack of respect for the lives of the citizens,” said Dawn Blagrove, an attorney with the Carolina Justice Policy Center.