Members of Raleigh synagogue receive threatening letters in the mail, police say

Police and the FBI are investigating after several members of a local synagogue received threatening letters over the weekend.
Some board members and a staff member of Temple Beth Or received a copy of the same letter that contained “threatening language” on Saturday, according to Robert Gleiberman, executive director of synagogue.
The Raleigh Police Department is investigating with help from the FBI, according to police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan.
Gleiberman did not specify what the letters said.
The letters were sent through the U.S. Postal Service, Gleiberman said. Each letter was addressed to the respective member’s home, but with no return address.
The letters prompted the synagogue to cancel the religious school scheduled for the next day.
“It’s always disturbing when something like that happens,” Gleiberman said.
“Our program is ongoing. If the authorities let us know there’s anything more to it we’ll take the appropriate action, but right now we’re just moving on.”
Comments