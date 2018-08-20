Raleigh police officers won’t face charges in altercation, Wake County prosecutor says

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman on Monday said she will not file criminal charges against the officers involved in an altercation last week with a 44-year-old man in Southeast Raleigh.

Freeman said she conducted a detailed review of Friday’s struggle involving several officers and Frederick Darnell Hal near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Garner Road. She determined the “actions of the officers do not rise to the level of criminal assault,” she said.

“While this incident is unfortunate and troubling to watch, law officers are authorized under law to use force to stop an attack when necessary,” Freeman said. “In this case, officers twice attempted to subdue Mr. Hall by using a taser prior to using other force.”

The Raleigh Police Department on Monday afternoon released video footage from the officers’ body-worn cameras and patrol-car dashboard cameras.

In one video, Hall is standing in the street without shoes or a shirt and telling an officer, “I need to get to my house.”

The officer grabs Hall’s arm, and Hall starts fighting the three or four officers.

“Do not grab onto me!” an officer says.

Another officer then uses a stun gun on Hall, but it doesn’t seem to affect him.

“That’s what I needed, baby!” Hall yells as he goes after the officer with the stun gun. “That’s what I f***ing needed!”

Officers bring Hall to the ground and tell him to stay down and put his hands behind his back.

“Don’t bite me!” an officer says, as Hall bites her ankle. “He’s biting!”

“Stop biting her!” an officer says as Hall is struck in the back repeatedly with a baton.

The officer gets away from Hall, and the other officers tell him again to roll over.

“Stop resisting!” one officer says.

The officers handcuff Hall.

Soon after, an officer says to another, “I got clocked in the back of the head. ... I’m gonna have a headache.”

Court appearance

Hall made his first court appearance Monday afternoon via a monitor, after police on Sunday charged whim with four felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.

Wake County District Court Judge Eric Chasse ordered Hall to undergo a mental health evaluation and reduced his bail from $45,000 to $20,000.

Hours before Hall made his first court appearance, representatives of the Raleigh Police Protective Association, a union, said the officers acted appropriately during the altercation.

Frederick Hall’s brother, Douglas Hall, 44, of Raleigh said Freeman called him about 30 minutes before she announced her decision to not seek criminal charges against the officers.

Douglas Hall said he thought the district attorney’s decision was politically motivated.

“I expected that right before the election,” he said. “She has to satisfy the ones who are riding the Trump Train. They have to maintain an authoritative position. But we are prepared to go the distance. We got a win today and this is a way to suck the air out of that win.”













































