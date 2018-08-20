Silent Sam is down. Here’s what people are saying about the Confederate statue.

After years of controversy and protests, the Silent Sam Confederate monument is down.
Protesters toppled the statue Monday night on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill. Reactions posted on Twitter ranged from joy to disappointment.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s Twitter account posted a message Monday night saying “violent destruction of public property has no place in our communities.”
The university posted a statement on Twitter calling the protesters’ actions “dangerous.”
Some said they were happy to not have to walk by the Confederate statue anymore.
Here’s a little history on the statue: On May 15, 1908, the UNC Board of Trustees approved a United Daughters of the Confederacy request to erect “a handsome and suitable monument on the grounds of our State University, in memory of the Chapel Hill boys, who left college, 1861-1865 and joined our Southern Army in defense of our State.”
On June 2, 1913, Silent Sam was dedicated on commencement day with speeches from then -Gov. Locke Craig and Confederate Civil War veteran Julian Carr.
Some people pointed fingers at the North Carolina General Assembly.
And some pointed to UNC officials.
The protesters who toppled the statue should be held accountable, some people said.
