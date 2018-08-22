GoRaleigh and GoCary are expanding. Here’s how to have your say on the new bus routes.

GoRaleigh and GoCary are seeking feedback on proposed new and realigned bus routes that would include new service on Weston Parkway and Rock Quarry and Poole roads as well as the first city bus routes to the N.C. Museum of Art and PNC Arena.

The changes are part of the expanded bus service in Wake County being phased in over several years and financed by a half-cent sales tax that voters approved in the fall of 2016. The money raised by the tax goes to support the Wake Transit Plan, which also calls for building four bus rapid transit lines radiating from downtown Raleigh and a commuter rail line from Garner through Raleigh, Cary and Research Triangle Park to Durham.

GoRaleigh plans several changes starting in January, most in the southeast and northwest parts of the city. In Southeast Raleigh, GoRaleigh proposes to replace the Apollo Heights and Worthdale routes with new ones that are similar. The new MLK-Sunnybrook bus connecting downtown with WakeMed would run more frequently than the Apollo Heights route it replaces — as often as every 15 minutes during the day.

GoRaleigh would also extend routes on Rock Quarry and Poole roads, with both ending at the Shoppes at Battle Bridge shopping center. The Rock Quarry route would provide the first city bus service to Southeast Raleigh High School.





SIGN UP

In Northwest Raleigh, existing Route 4 will end at Rex Hospital rather than continue north up Edwards Mill and Creedmoor roads. Instead, three new north-south routes will be added, connecting Crabtree Valley Mall with Brennan Station shopping center to the north and with the N.C. State Fairgrounds, the N.C. State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Trinity Corporate Park to the south.

In Cary, GoCary plans to establish a new route that connects businesses on Weston Parkway and the Park West Village and Harrison Square shopping centers with downtown Cary. The bus would run every 30 minutes during the morning and evening commute and every hour at other times.

The public can see the details of the bus plan and make comments at goforwardnc.org/wake/get-involved/. People can also see the GoCary plans and provide feedback at a public meeting at the Cary Arts Center on Aug. 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. or the GoRaleigh plans at two meetings, at Tarboro Road Community Center on Aug. 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. or at the GoRaleigh Operations Center on Poole Road on Sept. 4 from 7 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

GoRaleigh riders who can’t attend the meetings can also provide feedback by calling 919-996-3942 or sending an email to info@waketransit.com.

Both bus systems plan additional changes in the coming years.