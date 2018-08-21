UNC icons Charlie Scott, Dean Smith and Michael Jordan are among the suggestions on social media to replace the Silent Sam statue.
UNC icons Charlie Scott, Dean Smith and Michael Jordan are among the suggestions on social media to replace the Silent Sam statue. News & Observer file photos

Who should replace Silent Sam at UNC?

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

August 21, 2018 02:44 PM

A front-end loader hauled away the Silent Sam statue early Tuesday morning, after protesters brought it to the ground.

All that remains is the base for the Confederate monument, which was erected 105 years ago to honor alumni who fought in the Civil War.

The future of Silent Sam at UNC-Chapel Hill is unclear, but that’s not stopping people from suggesting potential replacements for the statue.

You’ll probably notice a sports theme: Former UNC basketball coach Dean Smith and player Michael Jordan were among the suggestions.

Others suggested UNC icons like Charlie Scott, who was the university’s first scholarship black athlete, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Mia Hamm.

Not all suggestions were sports related. Some pointed to comedian Lewis Black, and others suggested Hinton James, the first student to enroll at the university when it opened in 1795. (Legend says James walked by himself from his home in Wilmington to Chapel Hill.)

The university declined to comment on Tuesday if the statue will be replaced. Silent Sam depicts a Confederate soldier

Maya Little, the doctoral history student at UNC who doused her blood and ink on the statue in April, spoke at the protest of an African-American man who was stabbed by a motorcycle gang on campus in the 1970s.

“It’s time to build monuments to honor those who have been murdered by white supremacy,” Little said at the protest, adding, “It’s time to tear down Silent Sam. It’s time to tear down UNC’s institutional white supremacy.”

UNC workers remove the toppled Silent Sam statue from campus early Tuesday morning after protesters pulled it down Monday night, Aug. 21, 2018.

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

