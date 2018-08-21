18-year-old charged with 15 car break-ins in one day in Apex

An 18-year-old who is on probation for breaking into vehicles was charged Monday with entering 15 cars in Apex in one day this month and stealing items from three of them.
Andre Eady was served with the charges at the Wake County Detention Center, where he was being held on charges from Apex police of financial card theft, misdemeanor probation violation and missing a court date,
He had been arrested July 8 on a charge of assaulting a female.
All of the cars cited in the charges Monday were entered Aug. 6.
Breaking into or entering a car is a felony. The theft charges are for misdemeanor larceny.
Eady was convicted March 26 of misdemeanor larceny and put on 18 months’ probation. He was convicted May 29 of breaking or entering vehicles and misdemeanor larceny and sentenced to another 18 months’ probation.
Eady was being held Tuesday in lieu of $172,000 bail.
Comments