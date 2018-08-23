Fire engulfs Outer Banks beachfront vacation home as smoke covers the sky, video shows

Smoke covered the sky as a massive fire engulfed a beachfront home in the North Carolina Outer Banks on Thursday.

Video taken near the home in the Sea Isles Hills Neighborhood of Waves on Hatteras Island showed orange and red flames leaping up, consuming the multi-story house and dark smoke flooding into the sky, spread by strong wind.

Waves is a small town on Hatteras between Salvo and Rodanthe, which are collectively known to locals as the “Tri-Villages.”

The fire was reported at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 23 and at least two fire departments in Dare County responded, Sam Walker of The Outer Banks Voice reported.

“According to scanner traffic, the roof and one wall of the house had collapsed less than an hour later,” the Voice reported. It took nearly 3 hours to put out the flames.

Initial reports said everyone in the house escaped safely and there were no reported injuries, but the cause of the fire was not known as of Thursday evening, Spectrum News reported.

The home in the 2500 block of Ocean Isle Loop was a total loss, WTKR reported. Nearby homes were evacuated “as a precaution,” the Dare County Fire Marshal’s Office told WTKR.

Wind speeds reached upward of 17 mph on Hatteras Island Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.