A woman found a black widow in her bag of grapes, but it’s more common than you think

A 55-year-old Clayton woman said she found a black widow spider inside a package of seedless grapes, and her grandchildren almost touched the venomous arachnid.

Patti Kanter said she bought a 3-pound package of Welch’s Seedless Grapes at BJ’s Wholesale in Garner and took them on a swimming outing at her Clayton neighborhood pool Sunday.

While the children, ages 2 and 6, were snacking, Patti Kanter’s daughter said, “What’s this hairy stuff all over these grapes?”

The substance appeared to be silky strands of webs, and when the family inspected the grape stems, they found a black spider the size of a dime resting on them with a trademark red hourglass on its abdomen.

A BJ's spokesperson in the company's Massachusetts headquarters responded to an email seeking comment and asked for additional information before responding.





Patti Kanter, 55, of Clayton, said she discovered this black widow spider inside a bag of seedless grapes purchased at BJ’s Wholesale in Garner. Josh Shaffer jshaffer@newsobserver.com

Kanter said she planned to report the incident to the local store Monday.

“It’s not like I’m seeking restitution,” she said. “People should know.”

The ominous-looking spider with the balloon-shaped underside is shy by nature and normally keeps to tight, dark spaces near the ground, often wood piles and the underside of porches. While rarely fatal, their bites are painful and pose a greater risk to children, entomologists report.

But recent headlines nationwide show them frequently turning up nestled inside bunches of grapes.





In July, a Connecticut woman told news crews about one of the spiders crawling out of a bag she was sharing with her 11-year-old son, Fox News reported.

Also in July, a Nebraska woman found two black widows, a male and a female, inside her grape package, according to an NBC report.

And in 2015, a couple from suburban Philadelphia had the same experience Kanter described: bringing home a black widow from BJ’s, which inspected its stock and found no other spiders, CBS reported.

Meanwhile, Kanter kept the spider inside a Ziploc bag in her refrigerator, along with the grapes. By Monday afternoon, it remained alive and had not bitten anyone.





“I have arachnophobia problems,” she said. “I don’t live by what-ifs, but something like this is important. Be aware. Check your grapes.