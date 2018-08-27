Cary wants to build a greenway to downtown

The town of Cary wants to introduce residents to its plans for a greenway connection to downtown.
A public meeting is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, on design of phase three of the Higgins Greenway — the first greenway to downtown. The meeting will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 221 Union St.
Phase three will extend Higgins Greenway about eight-tenths of a mile from Union Street to Kildaire Farm Road near Cary Elementary School and Kay Struffolino Park. From there, pedestrians will have sidewalk access to such downtown Cary destinations as the Cary Arts Center, Downtown Park and the under-construction Cary Regional Library.
Cary isn’t the only Triangle town building greenways into downtown.
As Tthe News & Observer reported in June 2017, Raleigh plans to build a walking and biking path to connect downtown to Dix Park, though some neighbors have said the route could be dangerous because it crosses a busy road. Also in Raleigh, the city plans to create a park and greenway on the northern end of downtown.
And in Johnston County, the town of Clayton last fall opened a 1.2-mile greenway that links the Clayton Community Center on Amelia Church Road to Lombard Street, where sidewalks take pedestrians the rest of the way into downtown.
Cary expects to complete design and easement acquisition for its downtown greenway in 2019. Construction would begin in 2020.
The town expects the project to cost $3.3 million. Most of that money — $2.03 million — will come from the federal government.
Got a question or comment about Cary’s project? Call David Mason at 919-462-3863 or email him at david.mason@townofcary.org. To learn more, search “Higgins Greenway” at townofcary.org.
Comments