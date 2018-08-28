UNC leaders told to develop ‘lawful and lasting’ plan for Silent Sam by Nov. 15

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt and the campus Board of Trustees have been directed to develop a “lawful and lasting” plan to preserve the Silent Sam Confederate monument, while taking into account public safety, according to a resolution passed Tuesday by the UNC system’s Board of Governors.

The plan is to be presented to the system board by Nov. 15. The resolution says it should address the monument’s “disposition and preservation.”

The resolution came as both governing boards met behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss legal and safety issues surrounding the Aug. 20 toppling of the monument by protesters.

Before the Board of Trustees closed session, Folt talked about a week of “intense emotion, the pain, the frustration and anger that’s being felt.”

By 1 p.m., the trustees had been behind closed doors for almost four hours. The board cited three reasons for closing the meeting under the state’s open meetings law: to hear a legal update; to hear reports about investigations into alleged criminal conduct; and to discuss “potential action plans to protect public safety.”

Folt said she needs to focus on safety and the operations of the university, adding, “Our students and our faculty deserve no less.”

The chancellor also acknowledged that what happens next with the Confederate monument will have greater implications for the university.

“It has also brought the eyes of the nation on us,” Folt said. “That, of course, is adding urgency to our own determination to find a lawful and lasting path that will protect the public, protect the monument and allow us to return to what we are doing right now — our core mission of education, research and creating the next generation of leaders.”

Folt has been under growing pressure by students and faculty to keep the Confederate statue from returning to its pedestal at a main entrance of campus.

Protesters clashed at UNC-Chapel Hill five days after the toppling of the Silent Sam Confederate statue. Police arrested seven people by early afternoon on Saturday, August 25, 2018.

A flurry of statements and letters to Folt have asked her to move the statue. The Department of English and Comparative Literature posted a statement to its website that called upon university administrators “to house the fallen statue elsewhere, as should have been done long ago, and to renew their commitment to creating a just and inclusive campus.”

“One year ago, we unequivocally supported calls to remove the statue to a place where it could be properly contextualized. In our assessment, its history and its formerly prominent location on campus are at odds with the fundamental principles and ideals of UNC that stand for the inclusion and dignity of all,” the department’s statement said. “We cannot and do not support the ideas that it celebrates in the context of a public university today. Furthermore, we support our students’ rights to freedom of expression and freedom to protest.”

Folt reiterated that the university will take appropriate actions to deal with any criminal action by protesters. Eleven people have been charged in protests on Aug. 20, when the statue came down, and on Saturday, when protest groups clashed over Silent Sam.

“We know that the monument has been divisive for a long time,” Folt said, “but what happened on Monday was wrong. It was absolutely not the solution that we wanted.”

She also invoked the words of the late Sen. John McCain, who said: “We don’t hide from history. We make history.”

Silent Sam has stood on UNC-Chapel Hill's McCorkle Place for 105 years. On Monday August 20, 2018, it was brought down by protesters.

Chairman Harry Smith has said he wanted the campus decision-making process to play out, and the resolution reflects that.

Another Board of Governors member, Wilmington lawyer Thom Goolsby, has been adamant that the statue should be put back up pronto.

“To delay the reinstallation of the monument does nothing but put off the inevitable and encourages more violence by outside criminal elements,” Goolsby wrote in an email Monday to his fellow board members.

Goolsby voted “no” on the Board of Governors’ resolution Tuesday.

“I appreciate the Board of Governors’ commitment to obey the Monument Protection Act, but I cannot support the motion as written,” Goolsby said. “I believe the time frame is far too long, especially in light of the violence, the ongoing threats and continuing danger on our college campuses.”

He also criticized the actions of police on Aug. 20, saying they were “highly derelict” in their duty, “by standing back and allowing these outside criminal elements to riot and destroy state property.” He called for a thorough outside “disciplinary investigation” of the UNC police department.

The Board of Governors will hire an outside firm, Smith said, “to conduct an after-action assessment of and review of UNC Chapel Hill preparations for and response to the protests of Aug. 20 in order to help better protect the safety of the university and community for future events.”

Board members Philip Byers and Bob Rucho will oversee the process, Smith said.