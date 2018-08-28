Apex man posted photos and videos of ex-girlfriend to global porn site, police say

A 46-year-old Apex man posted five photos and five videos involving an ex-girlfriend to a global pornography website that got 28.5 billion visitors in 2017, according to arrest warrants.
Raleigh police charged Victor Cohen, who lives on Baxter Ridge Court, with four counts of disclosing private images of an adult, which is a felony. He turned himself in Sunday at the Wake County Detention Center and was released on $10,000 bail.
According to the warrants, issued last Thursday, the postings to the website began with three photographs about seven months ago.
The most recent posts were two videos and two photos about a month ago, the warrants said.
Police confirmed that the victim was a woman and that she and Cohen “had a prior relationship.”
Forbes magazine reported that the website’s 2017 published statistics showed 28.5 billion visitors worldwide in 2017. The magazine said the website claimed that every five minutes, it “transmits more data than the entire contents of the New York Public Library’s 50 million books.”
State law makes it a crime to “knowingly disclose an image of another person with the intent to coerce, harass, intimidate, demean, humiliate or cause financial loss” to the person.
The law covers images that show the person’s “intimate parts” or sexual conduct if the person is identifiable in the image or in any information posted with it.
The News & Observer has decided not to publish the name of the pornography site.
Comments