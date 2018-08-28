‘It’s not secret’: NCDMV explains driver’s license office open only to state workers

Some state employees have been able to skip the long lines at N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles offices this summer by going to a driver’s license office that’s open only to them.

The office, on the third floor of DMV headquarters on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh, has been used for years to test new equipment and procedures and to train workers. But starting in January, DMV invited employees at several state agencies to visit the office to get a REAL ID, a new type of driver’s license that satisfies federal identification standards that will take effect in 2020.

The existence of the state license office was first reported by WBTV in Charlotte, which referred to it as a “secret driver’s license office” used by “select state employees.” DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup bristled at that characterization, saying emails inviting people to use the office were sent to all employees of nine state departments, including Transportation, Public Safety, Agriculture and Consumer Services and Natural and Cultural Resources.

“It’s not secret. We sent out an email with the invitation,” Jessup said in an interview Tuesday. “This is just one part of the entire outreach for us to get people in to get their REAL IDs.”

DMV says employees of two other state agencies, the Department of Public Instruction and the Administrative Office of the Courts, were also served by the agency’s mobile units. Altogether, 411 state employees have used the headquarters office or the mobile units to get REAL IDs, according to spokesman Jamie Kritzer. The headquarters office can also perform other functions except for those requiring a road test.

DMV estimates that as many as 4 million North Carolinians will want a REAL ID before the federal government begins enforcing tougher identification requirements in October 2020. Jessup and others have said they’re concerned that too many people will put off getting a REAL ID until those final months in 2020, so DMV has been aggressively encouraging people to get one now.

That includes taking mobile offices to military bases and other large employers at their invitation to make it easier for people to get REAL IDs. Among the places the mobile offices have visited this year are Camp Lejeune, Fort Bragg, SAS in Cary, Bank of America in Charlotte and Morgan Stanley offices in the Triangle, as well as the Azalea Festival in Wilmington and the Got To Be NC festival at the State Fairgrounds.

Jessup reasons that state government is North Carolina’s largest employer, and that making its test office available for REAL IDs is no different than bringing its mobile units to other work sites.

“We just try to use the tools that are available to us,” he said.

The headquarters office is only open to state employees by appointment three days a month, for three hours a day.





Disclosure of a driver’s license office available only to state employees may rankle some DMV customers who have spent hours waiting to be served at offices around the state this summer. In part because of the demand for REAL ID, the usual summer rush for student IDs and licenses has resulted in unusually long lines, often stretching outside.

Jessup says those have subsided a bit in recent days. He said the average wait times at 60 of the DMV’s 113 driver’s license offices are now 30 minutes or less, compared to just 16 offices earlier this month. (DMV measures wait times from when a customer gets a ticket and takes a seat, which doesn’t include the time waiting in line to get in the door.)

“I’m excited about that number,” he said. “Our goal is 30 minutes for all offices.”

Though lines usually shorten at the end of August, Jessup thinks some of the other steps DMV has taken in recent weeks have helped, too, including having staff on hand to make sure people standing in line are in the right place and have the documents they need. In July, DMV decided to suspend using the headquarters and mobile offices for REAL IDs so those employees could be redeployed to help with the long lines at driver’s license offices.