Money from hog farm prosecution buys land to protect the Waccamaw River

A $1 million court-ordered settlement from a federal hog farm pollution prosecution six years ago will be used to preserve nearly 3,000 acres of wetlands, forests and frontage along the Waccamaw River.
The N.C. Coastal Land Trust says the settlement is the largest such restitution it has ever received. The money was used as a catalyst to secure grants from 12 funding organizations in order to complete the purchase.
Janice Allen, deputy director of the Coastal Land Trust, said the Waccamaw River, which meanders for 140 miles through the coastal plains in southeastern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina, is important to North Carolina.
“It’s not just that the Waccamaw River system contains some of the most beautiful and extensive cypress swamps and blackwater bottom land hardwood forests in the state,” she said in a statement. “It’s truly unique; due to its rare water chemistry and geology, many of the plants and animals that flourish in the Waccamaw are found nowhere else on earth.”
It has been a key project of the land trust for many years. The trust purchased more than 1,200 acres south of Lake Waccamaw State Park, and gave about 200 acres of it to the state park system as an addition.
The 3,000-acre deal is the third and final acquisition along the river. It is located across the river from 28,000 acres of game land and connects to 17,000 acres of a swamp preserve owned by The Nature Conservancy.
The Coastal Land Trust has transferred about 1,000 acres of the latest acquisition to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, which will manage it for public game land through timber thinning, controlled burns and restoration to benefit deer, wild turkey, storks and other wildlife. Certain fish, mussels and snails are common in the Waccamaw system, according to the trust.
The remaining 2,000 acres will be managed as a nature preserve by the land trust. The organization doesn’t disclose the amount of money spent in real estate transactions, and so the total cost of the land is not publicly known.
The land in the latest purchase is managed by Campbell Global, an investment manager that specializes in sustainable timberland. It is based in Oregon and has offices in Wilmington.
The settlement was reached in 2012 during the trial of Columbus County hog farmer Barry Freedman, who was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act when he intentionally dumped more than 324,000 gallons of untreated hog waste into a tributary of the Waccamaw over a week in 2007. Federal prosecutors said it was one of the worst environmental crimes brought to court in recent years, The News & Observer reported at the time.
While the trial was underway, Freedman pleaded guilty to “negligent violation” of the law.
A federal judge ordered Freedman’s company, Freedman’s Farms, to pay the entire $1 million restitution to the Coastal Land Trust. At the time, the organization hoped to be able to buy hundreds of acres. The partnership enabled a much larger purchase. The company was also fined $500,000 and Freeman ordered to serve six months in prison and six months confined to his home.
The partners were the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (which made two grants), the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (two grants), the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, Fred and Alice Stanback, the N.C. attorney general’s environmental grant program, Open Space Institute, Enviva Forest Conservation Fund, the Conservation Alliance, and the Merck Family Fund.
