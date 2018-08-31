Paul McCartney kicks off his 2016 ‘One on One’ tour in Fresno

Former Beatle Paul McCartney brought his One on One tour to Fresno on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, for the opening concert and was greeted by an enthusiastic audience, many of whom came from as far away as San Francisco and Los Angeles.
By
Up Next
Former Beatle Paul McCartney brought his One on One tour to Fresno on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, for the opening concert and was greeted by an enthusiastic audience, many of whom came from as far away as San Francisco and Los Angeles.
By

Local

Paul McCartney will launch his US tour in Raleigh

By David Menconi

dmenconi@newsobserver.com

August 31, 2018 09:41 AM

Raleigh

Paul McCartney is coming to Raleigh next year — his first Triangle appearance in close to two decades.

The former Beatle will play Raleigh’s PNC Arena on May 27 — the opening date of the U.S. leg of his “Freshen Up” tour. It will be his first local show since 2002.

A pre-sale for American Express cardholders begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The public on-sale date is 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, at Ticketmaster.com, the PNC Arena box office and by phone at 800-745-3000.

Tickets will be $35.50-$250.

This tour coincides with McCartney’s current album “Egypt Station.”

In June of this year, a “Carpool Karaoke” video of McCartney and “The Late Late Show” television host James Corden visiting McCartney’s old hometown of Liverpool was an online viral sensation.

Jimmy Fallon joined former Beatle Paul McCartney on stage at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on April 20. Fallon came on stage to wish the crowd a “Happy 4/20”, before joining McCartney in singing "I Saw Her Standing There."

By

David Menconi: 919-829-4759, @NCDavidMenconi

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  