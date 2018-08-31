UNC releases names of 3 arrested at Thursday’s Silent Sam events

UNC-Chapel Hill has released the names of three people who were arrested Thursday night in a large protest around the pedestal of the now-toppled Silent Sam Confederate monument.

The three were charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer. They are: Cammy Lee Morgan, 25; Mary Frances Rosen, 23; and Shannon MacLaughlin, 24.

Their towns of residence were not released, but according to an email from a university spokesperson, the three people are not affiliated with the university.

The latest arrests bring the total number to 17 people charged in Silent Sam protests in the past two weeks.

Hundreds gathered Thursday when a group called ACTBAC, or Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County, held a twilight service to honor the Confederate statue that was toppled Aug. 20. About 50 members of ACTBAC were penned in a secure area near the statue’s pedestal.

A large group of counterprotesters showed up to hold a dance party at the site.

Police officers, some wielding pepper spray cannisters, take a woman into custody at a Silent Sam protest on the UNC campus in Chapel Hill, NC Thursday night, Aug. 30, 2018.

No serious injuries were reported, but the events Thursday drew a large police presence and heavy security around Chapel Hill. Pepper spray was used by police in the crowd.