Cary man ordered to give up his home and pay $250K to child sex crimes victim

A federal judge this week ordered a Cary man to forfeit his home and pay $250,000 to a child he used in manufacturing pornography.
Chief United States District Judge James C. Dever III ordered Adam Geoffrey Frankel, 33, of Cary, to pay a total of $293,500 in restitution to four minor victims of child exploitation crimes charged against him.
Frankel, in September of last year, was charged with manufacturing child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Three months later he accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to manufacturing child pornography. On May 24, he was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison.
Dever on Thursday ordered Frankel to pay $250,000 to a minor victim he used to manufacture child pornography, with the remaining $43,500 going to three identified victims of child pornography produced by others.
Frankel was in possession of the child pornography at the time of his arrest, said Robert J. Higdon Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, in a Friday news release.
The judge also ordered Frankel to forfeit his residence on Belrose Drive in Cary, along with several pieces of computer equipment that prosecutors say he used to commit child sex crimes.
Frankel became the target of a federal investigation in October 2014, when the Cary police began an online investigation relating to the distribution and receipt of child pornography through file sharing programs.
Investigators say Frankel was identified downloading and distributing child pornography from an IP address associated with his home. Police obtained a search warrant for his home and seized multiple computers, external hard drives, cellular phones and media storage devices.
Police learned that Frankel had created multiple videos showing that he had communicated with underage girls and persuaded them to perform sexual acts on video. Investigators also found Frankel’s collection of child pornography with at least 136,350 images.
