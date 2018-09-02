Body found in SC believed to be missing ‘Family Feud’ contestant from Raleigh

Remains found in South Carolina last week may be those of a 61-year-old Raleigh man who disappeared in June after appearing on the game show “Family Feud,” sheriff’s deputies said.
Surveyors in Catawba discovered human remains Wednesday in a wooded area near a creek, according to a press release from the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Their investigation with the county coroner’s office appears to identify the remains as Martin Elbert Bankhead, who was reported missing from his Raleigh home on June 10.
Bankhead’s vehicle was found stuck on some railroad tracks near the small York County town on June 11, deputies said. Catawba is about 36 miles south of Charlotte.
Two days later, the sheriff’s office and volunteer firefighters searched an area within 1.5 miles from Bankhead’s vehicle but discovered nothing.
Bankhead appeared on the game show “Family Feud” in April, prompting Raleigh police to post a short video clip to Twitter showing his performance on the show as they sought information.
“Martin Bankhead was on @FamilyFeud in April,” the tweet said. “Watch his video and please help us locate him and bring him home. #CALL911 to provide us with any details you may have, no matter how small or where you are.”
In the clip, which lasts one minute and 15 seconds, Bankhead is seen answering a question posed by the show’s host, Steve Harvey, and getting a high-five from Harvey.
Bankhead’s family reported him missing June 10. He had been last seen at his home in the 9100 block of Palm Bay Circle in northwest Raleigh about 9:45 p.m. that day, according to an N&O article in July.
Bankhead is a native of Illinois who lived in Connecticut, Durham and Morrisville before he and his wife purchased a home in the Brier Creek community in 2009. He is an engineer and has worked for General Electric, according to state records.
The investigation continues.
