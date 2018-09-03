Several Amtrak trains are canceled in North Carolina because of track work

If you’re planning to take Amtrak to or from the Triangle this month, there’s a chance the train you want may be canceled.
Amtrak has had to cancel or curtail service on several trains in North Carolina from Sept. 10 through Sept. 19 because of work on the tracks. The trains affected include the Piedmont, between Raleigh and Charlotte, and the Carolinian, which runs from Charlotte to New York City.
Most of the cancellations are the result of routine rail replacement, particularly in curves, between Greensboro and Selma, according to Katie Trout, spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Transportation. Norfolk Southern, which controls the tracks, will be doing the work.
On Monday, Sept. 17, all Carolinian and Piedmont service is canceled so workers can connect the mainline to the second set of signals and tracks at the new platform at Raleigh Union Station, Trout said. When that second track is put in service, Amtrak trains will be able to use both sides of the platform.
Here’s how Amtrak schedules are affected:
▪ Sept. 10 through Sept. 13: Carolinian trains 79 and 80 will run only between Charlotte and Raleigh.
▪ Sept. 16: The Silver Star, train 92, will leave Miami headed north 2 hours and 45 minutes earlier than scheduled, which could affect its arrival time in Cary and Raleigh the following morning.
▪ Sept. 17: All Carolinian and Piedmont trains will be canceled. Train 91, the southbound Silver Star to Florida, will operate normally.
▪ Sept. 18: Carolinian trains 79 and 80 will run between Charlotte and Raleigh only.
▪ Sept. 19: Piedmont trains 74 and 75 between Charlotte and Raleigh are canceled.
For more information about passenger train service in North Carolina, go to www.ncbytrain.org/.
