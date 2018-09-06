Instagram and Snapchat accounts land sex offender in jail

A 20-year-old sex offender found himself jailed on $50,000 bail in Wake County on Wednesday, accused of not telling the sheriff’s office he has Instagram and Snapshot accounts.
Isaiah Dequan Ray, who lives in Raleigh, went onto the state sex-offender registry in May.
State law requires sex offenders to tell the sheriff in their county if they have “any online identifier that the person uses or intends to use.”
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was monitoring Ray and found that he had unreported social media accounts, a spokesman said Thursday.
When questioned, Ray said he “forgot to tell us” about the accounts, the spokesman said.
Failing to report new “online identifiers” is a felony, and Ray was held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
The state defines an “online identifier” as any “ electronic mail address, instant message screen name, user ID, chat or other Internet communication name.”
Ray had been convicted March 14 in connection with an incident that happened Nov. 27, 2017, according to the sex-offender registry. State prison records show he was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child and disseminating or exhibiting harmful material to a minor.
He was given a suspended sentence and put on 18 months’ probation.
Ray was already on probation in March because of a 2017 conviction for credit-card theft and financial-card fraud in 2016. State officials revoked his probation on those convictions, and he spent a month in jail before being released May 25.
Ray’s name will stay on the registry for at least 10 years.
