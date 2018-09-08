One dead, one hurt in Saturday shooting at Durham home

A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a shooting in a Durham neighborhood early Saturday.

Durham Police Sgt. V. Pearsall said officers received a call about a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of East Main Street just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, he said, officers found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle parked in a driveway.

A man was on a porch near the same home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Duke University Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police did not identify the victims or name a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Investigator T. Huelsman at 919-560-4440, ext. 29341, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.