FBI wants any images from cameras near where Lumberton girl was kidnapped

The FBI said Wednesday that surveillance video from near where a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped Monday morning showed the Ford SUV used in the abduction, and agents asked area residents and businesses to tell authorities if they have camera systems that were operating at the time..

“We are asking anyone in the Lumberton area who may have a camera or video surveillance system to save the video and contact the tip line immediately at 910-272-5871,” a statement said Wednesday morning.

Police say a man abducted Hania Noelia Aguilar, 13, Monday morning as she waited for a ride to school. Lumberton Police Department

“Even if you do not see the vehicle in your video, please call the tip line anyway, as it may still contain important information,” the statement added.

Hania Noelia Aguilar was kidnapped Monday morning shortly before 7 a.m. while she was waiting outside her home in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park for a ride to school, Lumberton police said.

Since then, an Amber Alert has been in effect for her and a green 2002 or 2003 Ford Expedition with a Clemson University sticker in a window and South Carolina registration NWS-984. That has been posted on signs over interstate highways across North Carolina.

A witness saw a male subject dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana force Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Hania is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 126 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

The FBI on Tuesday said it was offering a $15,000 reward for information in the case.