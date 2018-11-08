Here are Veterans Day events and memorial ceremonies in the Triangle

Here are Veterans Day events and memorial ceremonies over the next several days.
Submit your Veterans Day events to calendar@heraldsun.com.
Saturday, Nov. 10
Details: 8 a.m. parade line up; 9 a.m. parade start. Parade begins at the intersection of Lenoir and Fayetteville streets, heads north on Fayetteville Street, left on Morgan Street, right on Salisbury Street, right on Edenton Street, right on Wilmington Street. The parade will be followed by a ceremony on the Capitol grounds 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
These streets will be closed from 8 a.m. until the end the parade: the 00 and 100 blocks of Wilmington Street; the 00 and 100 blocks of East Edenton Street; the 00 through 500 blocks of South Salisbury Street; the 00 and 100 blocks of West Morgan, West Hargett, West Martin and West Davie streets; and all of Fayetteville Street. Lenoir Street from South Salisbury Street to South Wilmington Street will remain open.
Share memories, enjoy music and refreshments. Drop-in event. Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Vietnam, Veterans Memorial Site, Edison Johnson Recreation Center, 500 W Murray Ave., Durham. 919-560-4355.
Veterans Appreciation Concert
Performed by The Durham Community Concert Band. All patients, staff and visitors welcome. Details: 1 p.m. Durham VA Center, Canteen Atrium, 508 Fulton St., Durham.
Part of the North Carolina and World War I exhibit. A panel of scholars examine why the “war to end all wars” created complications that affect geo-political, economic and immigration issues to this day. Details: 2-4 p.m. Free. NC Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh.
Sunday, Nov. 11
Hillsborough Veterans Day Town Bell Ringing
Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens will ring a bell in honor of the veterans of all wars. A brief ceremony and moment of silence will follow. Sponsored by The Hillsborough Garden Club and Alliance for Historic Hillsborough. Details: 11 a.m. Old Orange County Courthouse, 104 E. King St., Hillsborough.
Presenter John Haynes will explain how important D-Day was to the liberation of Europe. Fundraising event to bring two WWII veterans back to the place they liberated for the 75th Commemoration Ceremonies in Normandy, France. Veterans in attendance will be honored; tea and croissants served after presentation. Details: 3:30 p.m. $5-$10. Smith Middle School auditorium, 9201 Seawell School Road, Chapel Hill.
Featuring speakers from the Town of Cary and local armed forces community support groups. Free parking available at Cary Academy, 1500 N. Harrison Ave, across the street, along with a handicap accessible shuttle. Details: 3-4 p.m. Veterans Freedom Park, 1513 N. Harrison Ave., Cary.
Veterans Day Observance
Featuring recognition of veterans, patriotic music and a keynote address. Tours of the Garner Veterans Memorial at Lake Benson Park, 921 Buffaloe Road, available before and after the ceremony. Details: 2:30 p.m. Aversboro Road Baptist Church, 1600 Aversboro Road, Garner. 919-661-6892.
Part of the North Carolina and World War I exhibit at the N.C. Museum of History. Remember some of the North Carolinians who served in the armed forces on a docent-led guided tour of the museum’s military history exhibits. Tours leave from the front desk. Details: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. N.C. Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh.
Celebrate Armistice Day with musical selections by Raleigh’s bagpipe and drum band. Details: 3 p.m. Free tickets are distributed while they last beginning at 2 p.m. N.C. Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh.
Monday, Nov. 12
Guest speaker will be Orange County Commissioner Barry Jacobs, on the 100th anniversary of the World War I Armistice. Presented by the Orange County Veterans Memorial Committee. Details: 11 a.m. Southern Human Services Complex, Memorial Site, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill.
Hosted by UNC-Chapel Hill ROTC. Chancellor Carol L. Folt and Retired Marine Captain Larry Greenwold will speak. Details: 11 a.m. Alumni Memorial between Phillips and Memorial Halls, along East Cameron Avenue, Chapel Hill.
Ret. Colonel Archie Taylor, Jr. (U.S. Army) will be the guest speaker. Musical performances with meal served following the official program. Details: 11 a.m. Louisburg National Guard Armory, 600 South Bickett Blvd., Louisburg. 919-496-1939.
Johnston County Veterans Day Celebration
All veterans and families welcome. Sponsored by The Johnston County Veterans Services Office. Details: 11 a.m. Smithfield Selma High School, 700 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. 919-989-5067.
Monday, Nov. 19
A celebration of patriotism, service and sacrifice honoring veterans and their families. Details: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. County Human Services Building, Countywide Conference Room, Second Floor, 414 E. Main St., Durham.
