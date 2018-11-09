Man and woman had 20 pounds of marijuana and trafficked in cocaine, Cary police say

Police arrested a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman Thursday night on charges of having 20 pounds of marijuana and between 200 and 400 grams of cocaine.
Both quantities triggered trafficking charges.
David Duc Nguyen and Dianna Nguyen were at David Nguyen’s home in an apartment complex on Village Cross Way, according to county arrest records. Dianna Nguyen was listed in arrest records as living on Fawnwood Acres Drive in Apex.
The two also were charged with misdemeanor possession of a Schedule V drug because, police said, they had a bottle of codeine-based cough syrup without a prescription.
Another charge was maintaining a dwelling as a place to keep and sell drugs.
David Nguyen was also charged with firearm possession by a felon for having a .380-caliber pistol after being convicted in California in 2013 of assault with a deadly weapon.
Capt. Randall Rhyne, head of criminal investigations for Cary police, said drug investigators had received complaints that drug dealing might be happening from the apartment. They were able to gather enough evidence to have a magistrate issue a search warrant.
A magistrate who set David Nguyen’s bail at $350,000 noted that a computer inquiry showed an outstanding arrest warrant from California, but did not give details. It said that California authorities were not willing to extradite Nguyen from the East Coast for the charge.
Dianna Nguyen’s bail was set at $105,000.
