Some UNC system chancellors get big pay raises, while others do not

Eleven chancellors in the UNC system were awarded raises or bonuses Friday by the UNC Board of Governors. The largest increase went to the leader of N.C. State University.

Raises were 4.99 percent for nine chancellors, ranging from $14,889 for Chancellor Robin Cummings at UNC Pembroke to $31,577 for Chancellor Randy Woodson at NCSU. Woodson was the only chancellor to be given a contract extension.

In a separate vote, the board agreed to a nearly five-year extension through June 2023. Woodson’s annual salary will be $664,387.

Two chancellors received increases, but not at the 4.99 percent level. Chancellor Todd Roberts of the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics in Durham was given a 2.5 percent raise, or $5,982, plus a bonus in the same amount. His new base salary will be $245,268. N.C. Central University Chancellor Johnson Akinleye received a 2.5 percent bonus, or $8,125, and no raise. His base salary is $325,000.

Dr. Johnson O. Akinleye is congratulated after being named the new chancellor of N.C. Central University in June of 2017. Dr. Akinleye succeeded Chancellor Debra Saunders-White who died last November.

Chancellor Carol Folt of UNC-Chapel Hill was not given a raise.

The trustees on the UNC campus asked UNC system President Margaret Spellings to move Folt’s quadrennial review, which was scheduled for the end of the year, to March, said UNC system spokesman Josh Ellis. In light of that, any annual raise would come then.

Folt’s current salary is $632,810.

The Board of Governors met for more than two and a half hours behind closed doors Friday. The agenda said the board was considering a report from Spellings, personnel issues and a legal update.

The vote on the slate of raises was split, with 17 members of the 28-member board voting yes. One member, Dr. Bob Rucho, a former Republican state lawmaker, said he could not vote for the slate of raises because of one individual, who he said “has demonstrated some unprofessional behavior.” Rucho did not identify the person or the behavior to which he referred.

Some chancellors who did not receive raises were hired within the past two years, making them ineligible, according to the board’s wishes. But that wasn’t the case for all.

Elwood Robinson, the chancellor at Winston-Salem State University, did not receive a raise and he has served since 2015.

Amid athletic controversies and libelous dossiers, ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton has high hopes for turning ECU into the next great national university. Staton spoke with the editorial board at The News & Observer on Thursday February 8, 2018.

Cecil Staton, the chancellor at East Carolina University, has served nearly two and a half years and did not get a raise. His base salary is $450,000. There has been speculation recently that Staton would soon leave his position, though that rumor was denied by campus leaders.