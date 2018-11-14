Nearly five million gallons of sewage spilled into Marsh Creek at 3204 Yonkers Road.
More than 7 million gallons of sewage spills into Raleigh streams and creeks

By Anna Johnson

November 14, 2018 04:46 PM

Millions of gallons of waste water spilled into several Raleigh creeks and streams after heavy rain this week.

“The severity of this rain event was not predicted,” according to a news release. “The amount of localized flooding was the result of the four inches of rainfall within a twelve-hour period, overwhelming the sanitary sewer system.”

Spills occurred at the following locations:

  • 4.99 million gallons spilled into Marsh Creek at 3204 Yonkers Road, Raleigh

  • 198,000 gallons spilled into an unnamed creek that leads to Walnut Creek at 1712 Mayridge Lane, Raleigh

  • 128,000 gallons spilled into Walnut Creek at 1201 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh

  • 291 gallons spilled into Walnut Creek at 556 Dacian Road, Raleigh

  • 138,000 gallons spilled into an unnamed creek that leads to Walnut Creek at 1551 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh

  • 138,000 gallons spilled into Crabtree Creek at 3409 Lassiter Falls Circle, Raleigh

  • 207,000 gallons spilled into Crabtree Creek at 3316 Alleghany Drive, Raleigh

  • 1.04 million gallons spilled into Crabtree Creek at 3308 Holston Lane, Raleigh

  • 220,000 gallons spilled into Big Branch Creek at 3265 Anderson Drive, Raleigh

  • 18,000 gallons spilled into Big Branch Creek at 800 Hardimont Road, Raleigh

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Anna Johnson; 919-829-4807; @anna_m_johnson

