More than 7 million gallons of sewage spills into Raleigh streams and creeks

Millions of gallons of waste water spilled into several Raleigh creeks and streams after heavy rain this week.
“The severity of this rain event was not predicted,” according to a news release. “The amount of localized flooding was the result of the four inches of rainfall within a twelve-hour period, overwhelming the sanitary sewer system.”
Spills occurred at the following locations:
- 4.99 million gallons spilled into Marsh Creek at 3204 Yonkers Road, Raleigh
- 198,000 gallons spilled into an unnamed creek that leads to Walnut Creek at 1712 Mayridge Lane, Raleigh
- 128,000 gallons spilled into Walnut Creek at 1201 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh
- 291 gallons spilled into Walnut Creek at 556 Dacian Road, Raleigh
- 138,000 gallons spilled into an unnamed creek that leads to Walnut Creek at 1551 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh
- 138,000 gallons spilled into Crabtree Creek at 3409 Lassiter Falls Circle, Raleigh
- 207,000 gallons spilled into Crabtree Creek at 3316 Alleghany Drive, Raleigh
- 1.04 million gallons spilled into Crabtree Creek at 3308 Holston Lane, Raleigh
- 220,000 gallons spilled into Big Branch Creek at 3265 Anderson Drive, Raleigh
- 18,000 gallons spilled into Big Branch Creek at 800 Hardimont Road, Raleigh
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Comments