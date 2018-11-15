Calvin Lee Horne
$3,900 in Victoria’s Secret clothes taken from Crabtree store. Police say a man did it.

By Ron Gallagher

November 15, 2018 12:18 PM

RALEIGH

Within days after a bra, nine jackets and 54 pairs of leggings and pants disappeared from the Victoria’s Secret store at the Crabtree Valley Mall, mall police swore out an arrest warrant. Authorities arrested the fashion-conscious suspect – a man – Wednesday.

A felony larceny charge accused Calvin Lee Horne, 30, of Wilson.

According to Crabtree Valley Special Police, who have full police powers on mall property, the clothing that they said Horne took on Oct. 30 was worth $3,989.80.

They named Horne in the warrant on Nov. 1.

A magistrate set Horne’s bail at $5,000 pending a court appearance.

