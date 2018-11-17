Drones and dogs enlisted in search for missing Lumberton 13-year-old

Federal, state and local law enforcement teams continued searching for Hania Aguilar over the weekend, employing drones and dogs on Saturday to try to find the kidnapped Lumberton teenager.

A statement the FBI issued on Saturday said authorities were following investigative leads in addition to searching on foot and with drones.

Agents also asked Robeson County residents to inspect their own yards for anything unusual or out of place. Anyone who finds something that doesn’t belong there is asked to call the tip line — 910-272-5871 — or call 911. Officials are also asking that people use the hashtag #FindHania on social media.

Residents shouldn’t touch anything they find that is unfamiliar, because it could damage possible evidence.

Bart, an SBI canine, is used in the Robeson County, North Carolina, search on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, for Hania Aguilar. FBI photo

“You know your property best and can most easily determine if something is worth contacting law enforcement,” the FBI said.

Officials say Aguilar was waiting for a ride to school outside her home on Nov. 5 in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park when someone forced her into her family’s SUV, which was already running.

Neighbors heard the girl scream and saw a man dressed in black wearing a yellow bandana force her into the SUV and drive away, according to the FBI. The green Ford Expedition was later found abandoned about eight miles away.

The FBI also released surveillance video showing a man walking near the mobile home park hours before the kidnapping.

There is a $30,000 reward for information leading to the girl’s location or to her abductor.

The girl is 5 feet tall, weighs 126, has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt with flowers.