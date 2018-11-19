NC principal accused of raping 12-year-old student found dead, police say

A North Carolina principal who allegedly raped a 12-year-old student at school has been found dead in Orange County of an apparent self-inflicted injury, police said Monday.

Goldsboro police learned of the alleged incident Thursday afternoon and obtained a warrant Friday charging Richard Omar Knight, 35, with statutory rape and a sex act and indecent liberties with a female student at Dillar Academy Charter School, The News & Observer previously reported. Knight, of Smithfield, was the principal of the charter school.

Knight was found dead in Orange County on Monday, Goldsboro police said on Facebook.





“Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office advised that they located Richard Omar Knight in a wooded area within their jurisdiction. Mr. Knight was found deceased. The victim of an apparent self-inflicted injury,” according to Goldsboro police.

An autopsy will be performed by the state medical examiner, police said.

“The investigation into the allegations made regarding Mr. Knight remain under investigation,” police said.

Police said Knight had been suspended from his role at the nonprofit public charter school, which is not affiliated with Wayne County Schools.

Police said anyone with information about the alleged rape “are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.”