Durham woman charged in fatal Carrboro shooting

Police on Tuesday announced that a Durham woman has been arrested in connection with shootings at a mobile-home park this month that killed one man and injured a second man.
Jewell Pridgeon, 28, has been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of first-degree murder, one count of accessory after the fact of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of accessory after the fact of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a Carrboro Police Department press release.
Investigators think Pridgeon aided Steven Sutton, 31, also of Durham, with the shootings, robbery and attempted robbery of Jeremiah Williams, 28, of 810 Old Fayetteville Road, Lot 14, in Carrboro, and his half-brother James Grace, 36, who does not live in the mobile home park.
It was about 2 a.m. on Nov. 2 when police were alerted about a shooting at 810 Old Fayetteville Road. The officers found Williams and his brother had both been shot.
The shootings happened near McDougle Middle and Elementary Schools in the small mobile-home community south of the schools’ athletic fields.
Paramedics took the shooting victims to UNC Hospitals, where Williams died of his injuries. Grace was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Sutton, on Nov. 9, was taken into custody by federal marshals and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon, police reported.
Sutton remains in custody at the Orange County jail in Hillsborough without bail.
Pridgeon is also being held at the facility in lieu of a $500,000 bail, police reported.
N.C. Department of Corrections records show Sutton was released in January 2017 after serving time for assault inflicting bodily injury in 2007 and two counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in 2010.
Although armed robbery figured prominently in the incident, investigators have not said what led to the shootings.
Police spokesman Capt. Chris Atack said the shooting remains under investigation. Police urge anyone with information about the crime to call investigators at 919-918-7397 or CrimeStoppers at 919-942-7515.
Comments